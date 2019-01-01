QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Goodheart-Willcox Co Inc is a United States-based company engaged in publishing both print and digital textbooks. It also produces online courses and other instructional resources that provide a complete classroom solution. The company publishes for technical, trades, and technology; family and consumer sciences; and business, marketing, and career education. The firm recognizes revenue from the sale of digital online content, printed products and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Goodheart-Willcox Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Goodheart-Willcox Co (GWOX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goodheart-Willcox Co (OTCPK: GWOX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goodheart-Willcox Co's (GWOX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goodheart-Willcox Co.

Q

What is the target price for Goodheart-Willcox Co (GWOX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goodheart-Willcox Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Goodheart-Willcox Co (GWOX)?

A

The stock price for Goodheart-Willcox Co (OTCPK: GWOX) is $150 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 17:37:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goodheart-Willcox Co (GWOX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2015.

Q

When is Goodheart-Willcox Co (OTCPK:GWOX) reporting earnings?

A

Goodheart-Willcox Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goodheart-Willcox Co (GWOX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goodheart-Willcox Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Goodheart-Willcox Co (GWOX) operate in?

A

Goodheart-Willcox Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.