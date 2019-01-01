QQQ
Range
0.23 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
160.5K/309.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
128.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
545.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
GoviEx Uranium Inc is a Canada-based company involved in the industrial metals and mining business sector. It is focused on the evaluation and development of uranium properties located in the Republic of Niger. The asset portfolio of the company includes uranium development projects, including the Madaouela project in Niger, Mutanga project in Zambia, and Falea in Mali.

GoviEx Uranium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GoviEx Uranium (GVXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GoviEx Uranium (OTCQX: GVXXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GoviEx Uranium's (GVXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GoviEx Uranium.

Q

What is the target price for GoviEx Uranium (GVXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GoviEx Uranium

Q

Current Stock Price for GoviEx Uranium (GVXXF)?

A

The stock price for GoviEx Uranium (OTCQX: GVXXF) is $0.2349 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:27:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GoviEx Uranium (GVXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GoviEx Uranium.

Q

When is GoviEx Uranium (OTCQX:GVXXF) reporting earnings?

A

GoviEx Uranium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GoviEx Uranium (GVXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GoviEx Uranium.

Q

What sector and industry does GoviEx Uranium (GVXXF) operate in?

A

GoviEx Uranium is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.