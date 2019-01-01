QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (GVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS: GVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF's (GVI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (GVI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (GVI)?

A

The stock price for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS: GVI) is $110.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (GVI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2018.

Q

When is iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (GVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (GVI) operate in?

A

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.