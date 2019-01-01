GURU Organic Energy Corp is a wellness company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing organic energy drinks. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the United States. Some of its product includes GURU Organic Energy - Yerba Mate; GURU Energy Water - Grapefruit; GURU Energy Water - Pomegranate; GURU Organic Energy - Matcha and others.