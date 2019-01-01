QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12 - 16
Mkt Cap
395.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
32.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GURU Organic Energy Corp is a wellness company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing organic energy drinks. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the United States. Some of its product includes GURU Organic Energy - Yerba Mate; GURU Energy Water - Grapefruit; GURU Energy Water - Pomegranate; GURU Organic Energy - Matcha and others.

GURU Organic Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GURU Organic Energy (GUROF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GURU Organic Energy (OTCPK: GUROF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GURU Organic Energy's (GUROF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GURU Organic Energy.

Q

What is the target price for GURU Organic Energy (GUROF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GURU Organic Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for GURU Organic Energy (GUROF)?

A

The stock price for GURU Organic Energy (OTCPK: GUROF) is $12.23 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 15:10:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GURU Organic Energy (GUROF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GURU Organic Energy.

Q

When is GURU Organic Energy (OTCPK:GUROF) reporting earnings?

A

GURU Organic Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GURU Organic Energy (GUROF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GURU Organic Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does GURU Organic Energy (GUROF) operate in?

A

GURU Organic Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.