Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
138.4K/247.8K
Div / Yield
0/9.10%
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
6.9M
Payout Ratio
97.97
Open
0.03
P/E
36.85
EPS
0
Shares
230.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust. It holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC's Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in South Louisiana. The Royalty Trust holds short-term investments acquired with funds that it holds for the payment of its administrative and other expenses. The company's subject interests consist of approximately Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous. Its offshore subject interests consist of exploration prospects, including Barataria; Barbosa; Blackbeard East; Blackbeard West; Bonnet; Calico Jack; Captain Blood; Davy Jones; Davy Jones West; Drake; England; Hook and Hurricane. The onshore subject interests consist of Highlander, Lineham Creek, and Tortuga.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gulf Coast Ultra Deep (GULTU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gulf Coast Ultra Deep (OTC: GULTU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gulf Coast Ultra Deep's (GULTU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep.

Q

What is the target price for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep (GULTU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep

Q

Current Stock Price for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep (GULTU)?

A

The stock price for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep (OTC: GULTU) is $0.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:38:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gulf Coast Ultra Deep (GULTU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Gulf Coast Ultra Deep (OTC:GULTU) reporting earnings?

A

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gulf Coast Ultra Deep (GULTU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep.

Q

What sector and industry does Gulf Coast Ultra Deep (GULTU) operate in?

A

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.