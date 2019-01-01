Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust. It holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC's Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in South Louisiana. The Royalty Trust holds short-term investments acquired with funds that it holds for the payment of its administrative and other expenses. The company's subject interests consist of approximately Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous. Its offshore subject interests consist of exploration prospects, including Barataria; Barbosa; Blackbeard East; Blackbeard West; Bonnet; Calico Jack; Captain Blood; Davy Jones; Davy Jones West; Drake; England; Hook and Hurricane. The onshore subject interests consist of Highlander, Lineham Creek, and Tortuga.