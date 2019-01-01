QQQ
Guild Esports PLC operates an esports business. The company focuses on creating a franchise by establishing its own esports teams to compete in main esports tournaments and a player training and scouting infrastructure modelled on the talent academies pioneered by Premier League football teams. Revenue is generated through multi-year sponsorship deals with corporate and consumer brands.

Guild Esports Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Guild Esports (GULDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guild Esports (OTCQB: GULDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guild Esports's (GULDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guild Esports.

Q

What is the target price for Guild Esports (GULDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guild Esports

Q

Current Stock Price for Guild Esports (GULDF)?

A

The stock price for Guild Esports (OTCQB: GULDF) is $0.0345 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:45:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guild Esports (GULDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guild Esports.

Q

When is Guild Esports (OTCQB:GULDF) reporting earnings?

A

Guild Esports does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guild Esports (GULDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guild Esports.

Q

What sector and industry does Guild Esports (GULDF) operate in?

A

Guild Esports is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.