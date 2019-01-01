QQQ
Guaranty Bancorp Inc operates as a bank. The company's services include consumer loans, commercial loans, mobile banking, e-statements, internet banking, online mortgage center, and debit and credit cards.

Guaranty Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Guaranty Bancorp (GUAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guaranty Bancorp (OTCEM: GUAA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Guaranty Bancorp's (GUAA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guaranty Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Guaranty Bancorp (GUAA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guaranty Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Guaranty Bancorp (GUAA)?

A

The stock price for Guaranty Bancorp (OTCEM: GUAA) is $40.01 last updated Wed Aug 18 2021 15:56:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guaranty Bancorp (GUAA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guaranty Bancorp.

Q

When is Guaranty Bancorp (OTCEM:GUAA) reporting earnings?

A

Guaranty Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guaranty Bancorp (GUAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guaranty Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Guaranty Bancorp (GUAA) operate in?

A

Guaranty Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.