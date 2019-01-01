Globe Telecom is a telecommunications company that provides mobile, voice, and broadband services. It operates through two segments: mobile and fixed line/broadband. Mobile involves traditional mobile services and contributes the majority of company revenue. Within the mobile division, the majority of subscribers are considered prepaid customers. The other division, fixed line and broadband, provides fixed-line voice services, corporate data, and Internet for its customers. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in the Philippines.