Grupo TMM SA is an integrated logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It provides dynamic ocean transportation services to various international and domestic clients. The company operates through four segments namely Maritime division, Logistics division, Ports, and terminals division and Warehousing division. The Maritime division includes transportation of bulk liquid products, materials, provisions for drilling platforms, and towing services for ships. The Logistics segment provides trucking services to various manufacturers and retailers. Operations at ports and terminals assist in loading and unloading, storage at maritime port terminals, and shipping agency operations. The warehousing segment includes storage and management of the facilities and bonded warehouses.