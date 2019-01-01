QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/16.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
1.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
31M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
GeneThera Inc is a biotechnology company using its proprietary molecular sciences and technologies dedicated to eradicating diseases such as COVID-19, Paratuberculosis, Mad Cow Disease, Chronic Wasting Disease, and E.coli and Salmonella infections. It focuses on developing novel molecular diagnostic tests, therapeutics, and vaccines through its proprietary robotic technologies. Its Molecular Robotic/AI Platform and Therapeutic strategy (MORAPAT) is designed to prevent the spread of disease from animals and at the same time, allow better control of zoonotic infectious agents. The company has also developed a molecular system for the detection of Mycobacterium Avian Paratuberculosis in the milk of infected dairy cows.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GeneThera Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GeneThera (GTHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GeneThera (OTCPK: GTHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GeneThera's (GTHR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GeneThera.

Q

What is the target price for GeneThera (GTHR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GeneThera

Q

Current Stock Price for GeneThera (GTHR)?

A

The stock price for GeneThera (OTCPK: GTHR) is $0.042 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:40:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GeneThera (GTHR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 31, 2007 to stockholders of record on May 17, 2007.

Q

When is GeneThera (OTCPK:GTHR) reporting earnings?

A

GeneThera does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GeneThera (GTHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GeneThera.

Q

What sector and industry does GeneThera (GTHR) operate in?

A

GeneThera is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.