GeneThera Inc is a biotechnology company using its proprietary molecular sciences and technologies dedicated to eradicating diseases such as COVID-19, Paratuberculosis, Mad Cow Disease, Chronic Wasting Disease, and E.coli and Salmonella infections. It focuses on developing novel molecular diagnostic tests, therapeutics, and vaccines through its proprietary robotic technologies. Its Molecular Robotic/AI Platform and Therapeutic strategy (MORAPAT) is designed to prevent the spread of disease from animals and at the same time, allow better control of zoonotic infectious agents. The company has also developed a molecular system for the detection of Mycobacterium Avian Paratuberculosis in the milk of infected dairy cows.