Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/75.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
252.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
8.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Genting Hong Kong Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the business of cruise and cruise-related operations, shipyard operations, and leisure, entertainment, and hospitality activities. The majority of its revenue comes from Shipyard operations, which primarily consists of revenue from shipbuilding, repairs, and conversion activities. Its geographical segments are Asia Pacific, America, Europe, and Others.

Genting Hong Kong Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genting Hong Kong (GTHKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genting Hong Kong (OTCPK: GTHKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Genting Hong Kong's (GTHKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genting Hong Kong.

Q

What is the target price for Genting Hong Kong (GTHKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genting Hong Kong

Q

Current Stock Price for Genting Hong Kong (GTHKF)?

A

The stock price for Genting Hong Kong (OTCPK: GTHKF) is $0.0298 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:35:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genting Hong Kong (GTHKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genting Hong Kong.

Q

When is Genting Hong Kong (OTCPK:GTHKF) reporting earnings?

A

Genting Hong Kong does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genting Hong Kong (GTHKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genting Hong Kong.

Q

What sector and industry does Genting Hong Kong (GTHKF) operate in?

A

Genting Hong Kong is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.