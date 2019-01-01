QQQ
GSP Resource Corp is a Canada based natural resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. Its main emphasis is on the exploration of sulphide deposits with significant gold, platinum and palladium deposits in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. Its property holding includes Olivine Property.

GSP Resource Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GSP Resource (GSRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GSP Resource (OTCPK: GSRCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GSP Resource's (GSRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GSP Resource.

Q

What is the target price for GSP Resource (GSRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GSP Resource

Q

Current Stock Price for GSP Resource (GSRCF)?

A

The stock price for GSP Resource (OTCPK: GSRCF) is $0.1192 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 18:29:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GSP Resource (GSRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GSP Resource.

Q

When is GSP Resource (OTCPK:GSRCF) reporting earnings?

A

GSP Resource does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GSP Resource (GSRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GSP Resource.

Q

What sector and industry does GSP Resource (GSRCF) operate in?

A

GSP Resource is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.