QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
18.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
434.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Indiana Resources Ltd is a gold-focused Australian exploration company. It shows an interest in Malian projects which consist of the Gawler Craton Gold Project, Koussikoto Ouest, Kenieko licenses in western Mali and the Tanzanian projects include the Ntaka Hill Nickel project. The firm also holds an interest in Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone Project, Double Dutch Gold prospect, Earea Dam gold mine, and Boomerang Gold Prospect. It operates within three geographical segments within mineral exploration being Australia, Tanzania, and Mali.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Indiana Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Indiana Resources (GSMGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indiana Resources (OTCPK: GSMGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indiana Resources's (GSMGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indiana Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Indiana Resources (GSMGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indiana Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Indiana Resources (GSMGF)?

A

The stock price for Indiana Resources (OTCPK: GSMGF) is $0.0435 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indiana Resources (GSMGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indiana Resources.

Q

When is Indiana Resources (OTCPK:GSMGF) reporting earnings?

A

Indiana Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indiana Resources (GSMGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indiana Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Indiana Resources (GSMGF) operate in?

A

Indiana Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.