Indiana Resources Ltd is a gold-focused Australian exploration company. It shows an interest in Malian projects which consist of the Gawler Craton Gold Project, Koussikoto Ouest, Kenieko licenses in western Mali and the Tanzanian projects include the Ntaka Hill Nickel project. The firm also holds an interest in Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone Project, Double Dutch Gold prospect, Earea Dam gold mine, and Boomerang Gold Prospect. It operates within three geographical segments within mineral exploration being Australia, Tanzania, and Mali.