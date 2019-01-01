QQQ
Gensight Biologics SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology group discovering and developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and diseases of the central nervous system. The company's pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from severe degenerative retinal diseases. The group focus is in ophthalmology where it develops product candidates to restore eyesight to patients suffering from retinal diseases that would otherwise lead to blindness.

Gensight Biologics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gensight Biologics (GSGTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gensight Biologics (OTCEM: GSGTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gensight Biologics's (GSGTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gensight Biologics.

Q

What is the target price for Gensight Biologics (GSGTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gensight Biologics

Q

Current Stock Price for Gensight Biologics (GSGTF)?

A

The stock price for Gensight Biologics (OTCEM: GSGTF) is $4.75 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 14:32:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gensight Biologics (GSGTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gensight Biologics.

Q

When is Gensight Biologics (OTCEM:GSGTF) reporting earnings?

A

Gensight Biologics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gensight Biologics (GSGTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gensight Biologics.

Q

What sector and industry does Gensight Biologics (GSGTF) operate in?

A

Gensight Biologics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.