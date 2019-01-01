Gensight Biologics SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology group discovering and developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and diseases of the central nervous system. The company's pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from severe degenerative retinal diseases. The group focus is in ophthalmology where it develops product candidates to restore eyesight to patients suffering from retinal diseases that would otherwise lead to blindness.