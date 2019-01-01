GelStat Corp is a consumer healthcare company operating in the US. It is engaged in the development and marketing of over-the-counter (OTC) and other non-prescription consumer healthcare products. The company's lead product is Gelstat Migraine, which is a patented OTC homeopathic drug for use as a first-line, acute treatment for migraine and migraine-like headaches. The Gelstat Migraine is developed to provide acute relief from headache pain as well as other symptoms associated with a migraine. The other products of the company include CHEWS 2 LOSE, which is a diet aide in the form of an all-natural appetite suppressant gum; All Natural Speed which targets specific quick-fix energy user groups; and GelStat Sleep, which provides relief from sleep disorders and their associated symptoms.