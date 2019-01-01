QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
GelStat Corp is a consumer healthcare company operating in the US. It is engaged in the development and marketing of over-the-counter (OTC) and other non-prescription consumer healthcare products. The company's lead product is Gelstat Migraine, which is a patented OTC homeopathic drug for use as a first-line, acute treatment for migraine and migraine-like headaches. The Gelstat Migraine is developed to provide acute relief from headache pain as well as other symptoms associated with a migraine. The other products of the company include CHEWS 2 LOSE, which is a diet aide in the form of an all-natural appetite suppressant gum; All Natural Speed which targets specific quick-fix energy user groups; and GelStat Sleep, which provides relief from sleep disorders and their associated symptoms.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GelStat Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GelStat (GSAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GelStat (OTCPK: GSAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GelStat's (GSAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GelStat.

Q

What is the target price for GelStat (GSAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GelStat

Q

Current Stock Price for GelStat (GSAC)?

A

The stock price for GelStat (OTCPK: GSAC) is $0.002 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:26:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GelStat (GSAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GelStat.

Q

When is GelStat (OTCPK:GSAC) reporting earnings?

A

GelStat does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GelStat (GSAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GelStat.

Q

What sector and industry does GelStat (GSAC) operate in?

A

GelStat is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.