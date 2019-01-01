Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of paper-based packaging products. The company's primary product categories include packaging for dairy products and noncarbonated soft drink products. The sale of packaging for dairy products generates the majority of revenue. Greatview Aseptic Packaging also sells scrap metals. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on geography: People's Republic of China, or PRC, and International. The PRC segment generates the majority of revenue.