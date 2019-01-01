QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
0.07/0.35%
52 Wk
19.61 - 19.61
Mkt Cap
12.9B
Payout Ratio
5.13
Open
-
P/E
14.94
EPS
26.6
Shares
658.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Grasim Industries Ltd is a cement and viscose staple fibre (VSF) manufacturing firm based in India. The activities of the group fall under the operating segments of Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial services, and Others. It derives key revenue from the Cement segment which covers products like Grey Cement, White Cement and allied products. Viscose segment includes products such as Viscose Staple Fibre, Wood Pulp and Viscose Filament Yarn. Through the Chemicals segment, the group offers Caustic soda, Allied chemicals and Epoxy. Geographically, the company has a business presence in India and other countries, of which maximum revenue is generated within India.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Grasim Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grasim Industries (GRSXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grasim Industries (OTCPK: GRSXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grasim Industries's (GRSXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grasim Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Grasim Industries (GRSXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grasim Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Grasim Industries (GRSXY)?

A

The stock price for Grasim Industries (OTCPK: GRSXY) is $19.61 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 15:08:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grasim Industries (GRSXY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 1999 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Grasim Industries (OTCPK:GRSXY) reporting earnings?

A

Grasim Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grasim Industries (GRSXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grasim Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Grasim Industries (GRSXY) operate in?

A

Grasim Industries is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.