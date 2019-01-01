Grasim Industries Ltd is a cement and viscose staple fibre (VSF) manufacturing firm based in India. The activities of the group fall under the operating segments of Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial services, and Others. It derives key revenue from the Cement segment which covers products like Grey Cement, White Cement and allied products. Viscose segment includes products such as Viscose Staple Fibre, Wood Pulp and Viscose Filament Yarn. Through the Chemicals segment, the group offers Caustic soda, Allied chemicals and Epoxy. Geographically, the company has a business presence in India and other countries, of which maximum revenue is generated within India.