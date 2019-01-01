QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Ethema Health Corp is engaged in developing and operating medical clinics in Delray Beach Florida. It provides addiction and mental health treatment facility. The company's operating segment includes Rental Operations and In-Patient services. It generates maximum revenue from the Rental Operations segment.

Ethema Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ethema Health (GRST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ethema Health (OTCPK: GRST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ethema Health's (GRST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ethema Health.

Q

What is the target price for Ethema Health (GRST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ethema Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Ethema Health (GRST)?

A

The stock price for Ethema Health (OTCPK: GRST) is $0.0006 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ethema Health (GRST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ethema Health.

Q

When is Ethema Health (OTCPK:GRST) reporting earnings?

A

Ethema Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ethema Health (GRST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ethema Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Ethema Health (GRST) operate in?

A

Ethema Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.