Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.2 - 1.9
Mkt Cap
828.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
19.79
EPS
0.52
Shares
502.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Grupo Traxion SAB de CV is engaged in distribution, logistics and ground transportation. The company provides freight, integrated logistics, warehousing, logistics systems, personnel and student transportation, moving, advertising and special services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Grupo Traxion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Traxion (GRPOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Traxion (OTCPK: GRPOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Traxion's (GRPOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Traxion.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Traxion (GRPOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Traxion

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Traxion (GRPOF)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Traxion (OTCPK: GRPOF) is $1.65 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 15:18:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Traxion (GRPOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Traxion.

Q

When is Grupo Traxion (OTCPK:GRPOF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Traxion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Traxion (GRPOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Traxion.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Traxion (GRPOF) operate in?

A

Grupo Traxion is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.