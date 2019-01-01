QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Goldrich Mining Co is a gold exploration and development company, which is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The group primarily explores gold and focuses on Chandalar property covering approximately 22,858 acres located to the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. The Chandalar is located in north-central Alaska, which is considered a tier-one jurisdiction worldwide and host to multiple world-class gold mines and deposits, including the Fort Knox mine, Donlin Creek deposit, and Pebble deposit. Goldrich geographically operates through the region of Alaska, US, and derives the majority of its revenue from the sale of gold.


Goldrich Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldrich Mining (GRMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldrich Mining (OTCQB: GRMC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Goldrich Mining's (GRMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldrich Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Goldrich Mining (GRMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldrich Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldrich Mining (GRMC)?

A

The stock price for Goldrich Mining (OTCQB: GRMC) is $0.0545 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:25:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldrich Mining (GRMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldrich Mining.

Q

When is Goldrich Mining (OTCQB:GRMC) reporting earnings?

A

Goldrich Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldrich Mining (GRMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldrich Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldrich Mining (GRMC) operate in?

A

Goldrich Mining is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.