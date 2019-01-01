Goldrich Mining Co is a gold exploration and development company, which is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The group primarily explores gold and focuses on Chandalar property covering approximately 22,858 acres located to the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. The Chandalar is located in north-central Alaska, which is considered a tier-one jurisdiction worldwide and host to multiple world-class gold mines and deposits, including the Fort Knox mine, Donlin Creek deposit, and Pebble deposit. Goldrich geographically operates through the region of Alaska, US, and derives the majority of its revenue from the sale of gold.