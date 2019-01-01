QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8 - 9.42
Mkt Cap
419.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.9
EPS
0
Shares
46.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Georgia Capital PLC is the holding company of a diversified group focused on investing in and developing businesses in Georgia. It operates in utility and renewable energy, property and casualty insurance, housing development, hospitality and commercial property construction and development, wine and beer production businesses through privately held subsidiaries. It also owns healthcare, pharmaceutical and medical insurance businesses. The operating business segments are Healthcare, Education, Water Utility, Housing Development, Digital Services, P&C Insurance, Auto Services, Renewable Energy, Hospitality and Commercial, Beverages, Other and Corporate Centre. The maximum revenue of the company is derived from the Healthcare segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Georgia Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Georgia Capital (GRGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Georgia Capital (OTCPK: GRGCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Georgia Capital's (GRGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Georgia Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Georgia Capital (GRGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Georgia Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Georgia Capital (GRGCF)?

A

The stock price for Georgia Capital (OTCPK: GRGCF) is $9 last updated Today at 2:35:55 PM.

Q

Does Georgia Capital (GRGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Georgia Capital.

Q

When is Georgia Capital (OTCPK:GRGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Georgia Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Georgia Capital (GRGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Georgia Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Georgia Capital (GRGCF) operate in?

A

Georgia Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.