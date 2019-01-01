Georgia Capital PLC is the holding company of a diversified group focused on investing in and developing businesses in Georgia. It operates in utility and renewable energy, property and casualty insurance, housing development, hospitality and commercial property construction and development, wine and beer production businesses through privately held subsidiaries. It also owns healthcare, pharmaceutical and medical insurance businesses. The operating business segments are Healthcare, Education, Water Utility, Housing Development, Digital Services, P&C Insurance, Auto Services, Renewable Energy, Hospitality and Commercial, Beverages, Other and Corporate Centre. The maximum revenue of the company is derived from the Healthcare segment.