|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Graphex Gr (OTCQX: GRFXY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Graphex Gr.
There is no analysis for Graphex Gr
The stock price for Graphex Gr (OTCQX: GRFXY) is $3.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Graphex Gr.
Graphex Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Graphex Gr.
Graphex Gr is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.