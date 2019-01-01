QQQ
Gree is a Japanese internet media company headquartered in Tokyo. Its business is divided into games, media, advertising, and investment. The games division provides games internationally via the App Store and Google Play from the company's studios in Japan and North America. The media segment is engaged in a variety of IT businesses, including services and media. The advertising segment targets mainly the smartphone advertising market. The company has investments in Internet technology services companies in Japan, North America, and Southeast Asia.

GREE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GREE (GREZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GREE (OTCPK: GREZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GREE's (GREZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GREE.

Q

What is the target price for GREE (GREZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GREE

Q

Current Stock Price for GREE (GREZF)?

A

The stock price for GREE (OTCPK: GREZF) is $6.9 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 17:16:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GREE (GREZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GREE.

Q

When is GREE (OTCPK:GREZF) reporting earnings?

A

GREE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GREE (GREZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GREE.

Q

What sector and industry does GREE (GREZF) operate in?

A

GREE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.