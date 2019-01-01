QQQ
Range
0.17 - 0.17
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/14.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
42.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
253M
Outstanding
Gold Springs Resource Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration and development company. It is primarily focused on gold exploration and development of Gold Springs project in the United States. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Canada and United States.

Gold Springs Resource Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gold Springs Resource (GRCAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gold Springs Resource (OTCQB: GRCAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gold Springs Resource's (GRCAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gold Springs Resource.

Q

What is the target price for Gold Springs Resource (GRCAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gold Springs Resource

Q

Current Stock Price for Gold Springs Resource (GRCAF)?

A

The stock price for Gold Springs Resource (OTCQB: GRCAF) is $0.16905 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:44:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gold Springs Resource (GRCAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gold Springs Resource.

Q

When is Gold Springs Resource (OTCQB:GRCAF) reporting earnings?

A

Gold Springs Resource does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gold Springs Resource (GRCAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gold Springs Resource.

Q

What sector and industry does Gold Springs Resource (GRCAF) operate in?

A

Gold Springs Resource is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.