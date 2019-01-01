QQQ
Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd is a resource development company. Principally, it is engaged in the exploration and development of exploration and evaluation properties located in Mali, West Africa. The company's project consists of Tilemsi phosphate is located in eastern Mali, Sua Pan Potash located in northern Botswana, and Sanoukou gold project.

Great Quest Fertilizer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Great Quest Fertilizer (GQMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Quest Fertilizer (OTCPK: GQMLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Great Quest Fertilizer's (GQMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Great Quest Fertilizer.

Q

What is the target price for Great Quest Fertilizer (GQMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Great Quest Fertilizer

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Quest Fertilizer (GQMLF)?

A

The stock price for Great Quest Fertilizer (OTCPK: GQMLF) is $0.02 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:49:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Quest Fertilizer (GQMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Quest Fertilizer.

Q

When is Great Quest Fertilizer (OTCPK:GQMLF) reporting earnings?

A

Great Quest Fertilizer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Great Quest Fertilizer (GQMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Quest Fertilizer.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Quest Fertilizer (GQMLF) operate in?

A

Great Quest Fertilizer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.