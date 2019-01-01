QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/45.5K
Div / Yield
0.17/4.66%
52 Wk
3.35 - 3.99
Mkt Cap
6.9B
Payout Ratio
35.86
Open
-
P/E
6.78
EPS
0
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
GPT Group was listed in 1971 and is Australia's oldest listed property trust. The business strategy is not particularly differentiated from peers, other than through its particularly conservative gearing and modest emphasis on development activity. The portfolio weighting to industrial is a major growth area for the firm. GPT remains dominated by retail malls that generate about a third of its revenue, and another quarter from office.

GPT Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GPT Gr (GPTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GPT Gr (OTCPK: GPTGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GPT Gr's (GPTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GPT Gr.

Q

What is the target price for GPT Gr (GPTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GPT Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for GPT Gr (GPTGF)?

A

The stock price for GPT Gr (OTCPK: GPTGF) is $3.6 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:34:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GPT Gr (GPTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GPT Gr.

Q

When is GPT Gr (OTCPK:GPTGF) reporting earnings?

A

GPT Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GPT Gr (GPTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GPT Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does GPT Gr (GPTGF) operate in?

A

GPT Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.