Grupo Carso SAB de CV is a conglomerate based in Mexico with business presence in several countries, mainly in the Americas and Europe. The firm has operations in four main business segments: commercial and retail, industrial and manufacturing, infrastructure and construction, and energy. The largest contributor to sales, the commercial and retail division, serves middle- and high-income consumers and operates department stores, boutiques, restaurants, and multimedia stores. The industrial and manufacturing segment has a portfolio of products and services focused on cables, power transformers and reactors, and alternative energies, among others. The infrastructure and construction division serves sectors like the oil and chemical industries, pipeline installation, and housing development.