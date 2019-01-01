Geopulse Exploration Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, is engaged in developing software applications and web & mobile solutions in payment processing, trade finance, capital growth, and Business-to-consumer & business-to-business markets for issues related to compliance, banking, digital payments, transaction management, and marketing. Its solutions include FDIC-insured crypto stable-coin; automated compliance, billing, and taxes; blockchain transparency and tracking; cannabis branding and marketing. Its core product is DoKT (Dollar Kept token), which is a stable-coin product for industry participants facilitating the transfer of cash in a digital format.