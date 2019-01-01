QQQ
Range
0.33 - 0.34
Vol / Avg.
10K/8.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.39
Mkt Cap
6.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.33
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
20M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd is a shell company. Its purpose is to acquire or merge with an existing business operation.

Green Planet Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Planet (GPLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Planet (OTCPK: GPLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green Planet's (GPLB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Planet.

Q

What is the target price for Green Planet (GPLB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Green Planet

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Planet (GPLB)?

A

The stock price for Green Planet (OTCPK: GPLB) is $0.33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:48:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Planet (GPLB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Planet.

Q

When is Green Planet (OTCPK:GPLB) reporting earnings?

A

Green Planet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green Planet (GPLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Planet.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Planet (GPLB) operate in?

A

Green Planet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.