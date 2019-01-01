QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.39
Mkt Cap
14.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
108.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Grand Peak Capital Corp is a Canadian junior capital company. Its principal business activity is investing in small capital resource sector public companies which include real estate ventures, growing hemp on land in Canada and the USA.

Grand Peak Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grand Peak Capital (GPKUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grand Peak Capital (OTCPK: GPKUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grand Peak Capital's (GPKUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grand Peak Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Grand Peak Capital (GPKUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grand Peak Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Grand Peak Capital (GPKUF)?

A

The stock price for Grand Peak Capital (OTCPK: GPKUF) is $0.1345 last updated Tue Oct 12 2021 16:39:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grand Peak Capital (GPKUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on August 27, 2004.

Q

When is Grand Peak Capital (OTCPK:GPKUF) reporting earnings?

A

Grand Peak Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grand Peak Capital (GPKUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grand Peak Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Grand Peak Capital (GPKUF) operate in?

A

Grand Peak Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.