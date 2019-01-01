QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.97 - 1.35
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
20.61
EPS
1.05
Shares
994.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Grupo Gigante SAB de CV is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Retail; Prisa distribution; Restaurants; Real Estate; Corporate, and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment. The Retail segment mainly sells office supplies and furniture as well as office electronics and housewares. Its Restaurants segment operates a family restaurant chain and offers other related services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mexico and also has a presence in Chile; Central America; Colombia, and the Caribbean.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Grupo Gigante Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Gigante (GPGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Gigante (OTCGM: GPGNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Gigante's (GPGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Gigante.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Gigante (GPGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Gigante

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Gigante (GPGNF)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Gigante (OTCGM: GPGNF) is $1.3479 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 18:12:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Gigante (GPGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Gigante.

Q

When is Grupo Gigante (OTCGM:GPGNF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Gigante does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Gigante (GPGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Gigante.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Gigante (GPGNF) operate in?

A

Grupo Gigante is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.