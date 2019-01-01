Grupo Gigante SAB de CV is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Retail; Prisa distribution; Restaurants; Real Estate; Corporate, and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment. The Retail segment mainly sells office supplies and furniture as well as office electronics and housewares. Its Restaurants segment operates a family restaurant chain and offers other related services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mexico and also has a presence in Chile; Central America; Colombia, and the Caribbean.