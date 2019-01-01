QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Global Pole Trusion Group Corp is engaged in the field of distribution and production of renewable electrical energy. It design and develop distribution / transmission poles and towers to sell to utility companies.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Pole Trusion Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Pole Trusion Group (GPGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Pole Trusion Group (OTCPK: GPGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Pole Trusion Group's (GPGC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Pole Trusion Group.

Q

What is the target price for Global Pole Trusion Group (GPGC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Pole Trusion Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Pole Trusion Group (GPGC)?

A

The stock price for Global Pole Trusion Group (OTCPK: GPGC) is $0.073 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:16:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Pole Trusion Group (GPGC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Pole Trusion Group.

Q

When is Global Pole Trusion Group (OTCPK:GPGC) reporting earnings?

A

Global Pole Trusion Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Pole Trusion Group (GPGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Pole Trusion Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Pole Trusion Group (GPGC) operate in?

A

Global Pole Trusion Group is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.