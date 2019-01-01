QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
124.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
519.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Geopacific Resources Ltd is an Australia based company engaged in the mineral development and exploration focused on gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Cambodia, and Fiji. The company's projects are Woodlark Gold Project, Kou Sa Project, and Fijian Gold and Copper Project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Geopacific Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Geopacific Resources (GPACF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Geopacific Resources (OTCPK: GPACF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Geopacific Resources's (GPACF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Geopacific Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Geopacific Resources (GPACF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Geopacific Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Geopacific Resources (GPACF)?

A

The stock price for Geopacific Resources (OTCPK: GPACF) is $0.2404 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 18:38:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Geopacific Resources (GPACF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Geopacific Resources.

Q

When is Geopacific Resources (OTCPK:GPACF) reporting earnings?

A

Geopacific Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Geopacific Resources (GPACF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Geopacific Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Geopacific Resources (GPACF) operate in?

A

Geopacific Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.