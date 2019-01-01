QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Gouverneur Bancorp Inc principal activities are to accept deposits from the public and utilize those funds in loans, debt obligations which are issued by the United States government and its agencies and mortgage-backed securities. The group serves individuals and businesses primarily in St. Lawrence, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties in New York State. The company operates through its subsidiary Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association. The bank offers commercial, non-mortgage loans to local businesses for working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion and other business purposes.

Gouverneur Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCPK: GOVB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gouverneur Bancorp's (GOVB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gouverneur Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gouverneur Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB)?

A

The stock price for Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCPK: GOVB) is $10 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:41:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 12, 2021.

Q

When is Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCPK:GOVB) reporting earnings?

A

Gouverneur Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gouverneur Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB) operate in?

A

Gouverneur Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.