Gouverneur Bancorp Inc principal activities are to accept deposits from the public and utilize those funds in loans, debt obligations which are issued by the United States government and its agencies and mortgage-backed securities. The group serves individuals and businesses primarily in St. Lawrence, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties in New York State. The company operates through its subsidiary Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association. The bank offers commercial, non-mortgage loans to local businesses for working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion and other business purposes.