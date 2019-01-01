QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
76.6M
Outstanding
Goldrea Resources Corp is engaged in the business of exploration and development of mineral properties. The mineral properties of the company are located in geographic regions of Canada, and the USA. The properties of the group located in Canada are Cannonball property, and the property located in the United States is Lift property.

Goldrea Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldrea Resources (GORAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldrea Resources (OTCPK: GORAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Goldrea Resources's (GORAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldrea Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Goldrea Resources (GORAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldrea Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldrea Resources (GORAF)?

A

The stock price for Goldrea Resources (OTCPK: GORAF) is $0.0262 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 15:41:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldrea Resources (GORAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldrea Resources.

Q

When is Goldrea Resources (OTCPK:GORAF) reporting earnings?

A

Goldrea Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldrea Resources (GORAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldrea Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldrea Resources (GORAF) operate in?

A

Goldrea Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.