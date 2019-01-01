Genenta Science Stock (NASDAQ:GNTA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Genenta Science
Genenta Science Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on July 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting GNTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 348.83% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Genenta Science initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Genenta Science, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Genenta Science was filed on July 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Genenta Science (GNTA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Genenta Science (GNTA) is trading at is $5.57, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
