Genenta Science
(NASDAQ:GNTA)
$5.57
0.37[7.12%]
At close: Sep 2
$5.67
0.1000[1.80%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day High/Low5.57 - 5.6552 Week High/Low- - 11.8Open / Close5.65 / 5.57Float / Outstanding- / 18.2M
Vol / Avg.3.9K / 3.5KMkt Cap101.5MP/E-50d Avg. Price6.43
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-Total Float-

Genenta Science Stock (NASDAQ:GNTA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$25.00

Lowest Price Target1

$25.00

Consensus Price Target1

$25.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • HC Wainwright & Co.

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Genenta Science

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

Genenta Science Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Genenta Science (GNTA)?
A

The latest price target for Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on July 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting GNTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 348.83% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Genenta Science (GNTA)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Genenta Science initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Genenta Science (GNTA)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Genenta Science, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Genenta Science was filed on July 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 25, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Genenta Science (GNTA) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Genenta Science (GNTA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Genenta Science (GNTA) is trading at is $5.57, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

