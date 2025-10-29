Why Teradyne Shares Are Trading Higher By More Than 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER) rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter results and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.

Teradyne reported quarterly earnings of 85 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 79 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $769.210 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $743.776 million.

Teradyne shares jumped 20.7% to $174.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

(NYSE:BE) gained 18.7% to $134.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue. Olympic Steel Inc (NASDAQ:ZEUS) surged 18.3% to $35.30 in pre-market trading. Ryerson and Olympic Steel announced a merger agreement.

Losers

(NASDAQ:DBVT) fell 10.7% to $13.90 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) fell 5.8% to $56.74 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY2025 earnings guidance.

