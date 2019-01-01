ñol

GAMCO Natural Resources
(NYSE:GNT)
$4.57
0.05[1.11%]
At close: Sep 2
$4.5697
-0.0003[-0.01%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low4.54 - 4.6452 Week High/Low4.48 - 5.84Open / Close4.54 / 4.57Float / Outstanding16.4M / 19M
Vol / Avg.48K / 50.5KMkt Cap86.6MP/E8.3750d Avg. Price4.7
Div / Yield0.36/7.96%Payout Ratio66.67EPS-Total Float16.4M

GAMCO Natural Resources Stock (NYSE:GNT), Dividends

GAMCO Natural Resources issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GAMCO Natural Resources generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.10%

Annual Dividend

$0.36

Last Dividend

Aug 17

Next Dividend

Oct 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

GAMCO Natural Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GAMCO Natural Resources (GNT) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on August 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of October 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own GAMCO Natural Resources (GNT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for GAMCO Natural Resources ($GNT) will be on October 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of GAMCO Natural Resources (GNT) shares by October 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next GAMCO Natural Resources (GNT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for GAMCO Natural Resources (GNT) will be on October 14, 2022 and will be $0.03

Q
What is the dividend yield for GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE:GNT)?
A

The most current yield for GAMCO Natural Resources (GNT) is 7.52% and is payable next on October 24, 2022

