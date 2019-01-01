QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
46.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Genius Metals Inc is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company operates through various projects including Sakami; Iserhoff; Meaghers; Nova Scotia; Nictaux; Robelin; A-Lake; Dissimieux; KM381; Mt Cameron and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Genius Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genius Metals (GNSMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genius Metals (OTCQB: GNSMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genius Metals's (GNSMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genius Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Genius Metals (GNSMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genius Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Genius Metals (GNSMF)?

A

The stock price for Genius Metals (OTCQB: GNSMF) is $0.1065 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 20:34:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genius Metals (GNSMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genius Metals.

Q

When is Genius Metals (OTCQB:GNSMF) reporting earnings?

A

Genius Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genius Metals (GNSMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genius Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Genius Metals (GNSMF) operate in?

A

Genius Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.