Genoil Inc is a technology development company related to the oil and gas industry. It is a provider of hydro conversion fixed bed technology for upstream and downstream oil and gas industry. The company's business activities are primarily directed to the development and commercialization of its upgrader technology, which is designed to economically convert heavy crude oil into light synthetic crude. In addition, it owns rights to several patented and proprietary technologies. It derives revenue from engineering and consulting, licensing fee / royalties and profit share.