Genoil Inc is a technology development company related to the oil and gas industry. It is a provider of hydro conversion fixed bed technology for upstream and downstream oil and gas industry. The company's business activities are primarily directed to the development and commercialization of its upgrader technology, which is designed to economically convert heavy crude oil into light synthetic crude. In addition, it owns rights to several patented and proprietary technologies. It derives revenue from engineering and consulting, licensing fee / royalties and profit share.

Genoil Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genoil (GNOLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genoil (OTCPK: GNOLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genoil's (GNOLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genoil.

Q

What is the target price for Genoil (GNOLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genoil

Q

Current Stock Price for Genoil (GNOLF)?

A

The stock price for Genoil (OTCPK: GNOLF) is $0.0022 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:20:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genoil (GNOLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genoil.

Q

When is Genoil (OTCPK:GNOLF) reporting earnings?

A

Genoil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genoil (GNOLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genoil.

Q

What sector and industry does Genoil (GNOLF) operate in?

A

Genoil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.