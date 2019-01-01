GN Store Nord is a Danish company offering medical and audio solutions. The group consists of two businesses: audio and hearing. GN Hearing offers hearing aids, competing globally with Sonova, Demant, Starkey, Sivantos, and Widex (now part of Sivantos). GN Audio provides headsets and speakerphones to the enterprise market (contact centers and offices), as well as to the consumer market. The company has positioned itself as one of the main players in the Unified Communication-enabled headsets market. The firm's premium brands are Resound in hearing and Jabra in headsets.