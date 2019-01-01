ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Genesis Land Development
(OTCPK:GNLAF)
1.8399
00
At close: May 27
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.63 - 2.33
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 56.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap104.6M
P/E11.66
50d Avg. Price1.94
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Genesis Land Development (OTC:GNLAF), Dividends

Genesis Land Development issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Genesis Land Development generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Genesis Land Development Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Genesis Land Development (GNLAF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genesis Land Development.

Q
What date did I need to own Genesis Land Development (GNLAF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genesis Land Development.

Q
How much per share is the next Genesis Land Development (GNLAF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genesis Land Development.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Genesis Land Development (OTCPK:GNLAF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genesis Land Development.

Browse dividends on all stocks.