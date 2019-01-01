QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.63 - 2.33
Mkt Cap
113.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
18.31
EPS
0.05
Shares
56.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Genesis Land Development Corp is a Canada-based land developer and home builder. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and sale of land, residential lots and homes primarily in the greater Calgary area. The company has two business segments: Land development and Homebuilding. It earns the majority of its revenue from the home building segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Genesis Land Development Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genesis Land Development (GNLAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genesis Land Development (OTCPK: GNLAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genesis Land Development's (GNLAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genesis Land Development.

Q

What is the target price for Genesis Land Development (GNLAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genesis Land Development

Q

Current Stock Price for Genesis Land Development (GNLAF)?

A

The stock price for Genesis Land Development (OTCPK: GNLAF) is $2.0003 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:30:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genesis Land Development (GNLAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genesis Land Development.

Q

When is Genesis Land Development (OTCPK:GNLAF) reporting earnings?

A

Genesis Land Development does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genesis Land Development (GNLAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genesis Land Development.

Q

What sector and industry does Genesis Land Development (GNLAF) operate in?

A

Genesis Land Development is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.