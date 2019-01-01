QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
2.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
16.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gencan Capital Inc has no operations.

Analyst Ratings

Gencan Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gencan Capital (GNCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gencan Capital (OTCPK: GNCNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gencan Capital's (GNCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gencan Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Gencan Capital (GNCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gencan Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Gencan Capital (GNCNF)?

A

The stock price for Gencan Capital (OTCPK: GNCNF) is $0.168 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 18:07:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gencan Capital (GNCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gencan Capital.

Q

When is Gencan Capital (OTCPK:GNCNF) reporting earnings?

A

Gencan Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gencan Capital (GNCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gencan Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Gencan Capital (GNCNF) operate in?

A

Gencan Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.