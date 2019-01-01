|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Genco (OTCEM: GNCC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Genco.
There is no analysis for Genco
The stock price for Genco (OTCEM: GNCC) is $0.0004 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 15:08:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Genco.
Genco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Genco.
Genco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.