There is no Press for this Ticker
Genco Corp holds a business of managing both hazardous and non-hazardous industrial waste, offering services for collecting, storing and transporting industrial waste.

Analyst Ratings

Genco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Genco (GNCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genco (OTCEM: GNCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genco's (GNCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genco.

Q

What is the target price for Genco (GNCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genco

Q

Current Stock Price for Genco (GNCC)?

A

The stock price for Genco (OTCEM: GNCC) is $0.0004 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 15:08:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genco (GNCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genco.

Q

When is Genco (OTCEM:GNCC) reporting earnings?

A

Genco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genco (GNCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genco.

Q

What sector and industry does Genco (GNCC) operate in?

A

Genco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.