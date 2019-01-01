QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.1
Shares
511M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Moneta Money Bank AS is a small and medium enterprise banking institution based in the Czech Republic. The firm is organized into two segments namely Retail and Commercial. The Retail segment provides main borrowing, saving, investing and transactional needs as well as a wide range of insurance needs. The Commercial segment consists of deposits, investment loans, revolving products, financing of real estate, finance leases, and other services related to transactions with small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, financial institutions, and public sector institutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Moneta Money Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Moneta Money Bank (GMYYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moneta Money Bank (OTCGM: GMYYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moneta Money Bank's (GMYYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Moneta Money Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Moneta Money Bank (GMYYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Moneta Money Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Moneta Money Bank (GMYYF)?

A

The stock price for Moneta Money Bank (OTCGM: GMYYF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Moneta Money Bank (GMYYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moneta Money Bank.

Q

When is Moneta Money Bank (OTCGM:GMYYF) reporting earnings?

A

Moneta Money Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Moneta Money Bank (GMYYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moneta Money Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Moneta Money Bank (GMYYF) operate in?

A

Moneta Money Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.