Moneta Money Bank AS is a small and medium enterprise banking institution based in the Czech Republic. The firm is organized into two segments namely Retail and Commercial. The Retail segment provides main borrowing, saving, investing and transactional needs as well as a wide range of insurance needs. The Commercial segment consists of deposits, investment loans, revolving products, financing of real estate, finance leases, and other services related to transactions with small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, financial institutions, and public sector institutions.