QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.92/1.95%
52 Wk
46 - 47.05
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
32.81
Open
-
P/E
17.69
EPS
65.1
Shares
54.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
GMO internet Inc operates through four main segments, Internet infrastructure, Online advertising and media, Internet securities, and Cryptocurrency. Internet infrastructure, the largest segment, provides basic Internet services, such as domain hosting and e-commerce payments. Online advertising and media segment provides marketing services for online businesses. The Internet securities division provides consumer financial services, and the Cryptocurrency segment operates business pertaining to mining and exchange of cryptocurrency. The company generates the vast majority of revenue in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GMO internet Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GMO internet (GMYOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GMO internet (OTCPK: GMYOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GMO internet's (GMYOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GMO internet.

Q

What is the target price for GMO internet (GMYOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GMO internet

Q

Current Stock Price for GMO internet (GMYOY)?

A

The stock price for GMO internet (OTCPK: GMYOY) is $47.05 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:04:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GMO internet (GMYOY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GMO internet.

Q

When is GMO internet (OTCPK:GMYOY) reporting earnings?

A

GMO internet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GMO internet (GMYOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GMO internet.

Q

What sector and industry does GMO internet (GMYOY) operate in?

A

GMO internet is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.