QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.22 - 1.99
Mkt Cap
224.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
14.07
EPS
-0.14
Shares
156.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
RF Capital Group Inc is a financial services firm. The company's operating segment includes Operations Clearing and Wealth Management; and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Operations Clearing segment. The operations segment provides carrying broker services to third parties, including trade execution, clearing, and settlement services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RF Capital Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy RF Capital Gr (GMPXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RF Capital Gr (OTCPK: GMPXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RF Capital Gr's (GMPXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RF Capital Gr.

Q

What is the target price for RF Capital Gr (GMPXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RF Capital Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for RF Capital Gr (GMPXF)?

A

The stock price for RF Capital Gr (OTCPK: GMPXF) is $1.4332 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:47:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RF Capital Gr (GMPXF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2018.

Q

When is RF Capital Gr (OTCPK:GMPXF) reporting earnings?

A

RF Capital Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RF Capital Gr (GMPXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RF Capital Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does RF Capital Gr (GMPXF) operate in?

A

RF Capital Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.