Range
0.49 - 0.66
Vol / Avg.
6.6K/18.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 1.89
Mkt Cap
27.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.53
P/E
26.15
EPS
0
Shares
42.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
GiveMePower Corp is engaged in the acquisition of private and public companies and investments in securities, warrants, bonds, or options of public and private companies in various industries but focusing on specialty biopharmaceutical companies through a brokerage firm. It is generating substantially all revenue from the proprietary trading operation.

GiveMePower Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GiveMePower (GMPW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GiveMePower (OTCPK: GMPW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GiveMePower's (GMPW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GiveMePower.

Q

What is the target price for GiveMePower (GMPW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GiveMePower

Q

Current Stock Price for GiveMePower (GMPW)?

A

The stock price for GiveMePower (OTCPK: GMPW) is $0.64 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:43:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GiveMePower (GMPW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GiveMePower.

Q

When is GiveMePower (OTCPK:GMPW) reporting earnings?

A

GiveMePower does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GiveMePower (GMPW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GiveMePower.

Q

What sector and industry does GiveMePower (GMPW) operate in?

A

GiveMePower is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.