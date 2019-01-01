Gestamp Automocion is a Spanish automobile components manufacturer. The activities of the group are focused on the design, development, and manufacturing of metal components for the automotive industry via stamping, tooling, assembly, welding, tailor welded blanks, die cutting and machinery. The company operates in the following geographical segments, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. Most of the group's business is conducted in the Western Europe segment.