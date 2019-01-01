QQQ
Gestamp Automocion is a Spanish automobile components manufacturer. The activities of the group are focused on the design, development, and manufacturing of metal components for the automotive industry via stamping, tooling, assembly, welding, tailor welded blanks, die cutting and machinery. The company operates in the following geographical segments, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. Most of the group's business is conducted in the Western Europe segment.

Gestamp Automocion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gestamp Automocion (GMPUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gestamp Automocion (OTCPK: GMPUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gestamp Automocion's (GMPUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gestamp Automocion.

Q

What is the target price for Gestamp Automocion (GMPUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gestamp Automocion

Q

Current Stock Price for Gestamp Automocion (GMPUF)?

A

The stock price for Gestamp Automocion (OTCPK: GMPUF) is $5.45 last updated Thu May 27 2021 19:56:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gestamp Automocion (GMPUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gestamp Automocion.

Q

When is Gestamp Automocion (OTCPK:GMPUF) reporting earnings?

A

Gestamp Automocion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gestamp Automocion (GMPUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gestamp Automocion.

Q

What sector and industry does Gestamp Automocion (GMPUF) operate in?

A

Gestamp Automocion is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.